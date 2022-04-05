UN chief: War in Ukraine one of the biggest challenges to world peace

The war in Ukraine war is one of the greatest challenges to world peace since the United Nations was founded after World War II, according to UN Secretary General António Guterres.



"Because of its nature, intensity, and consequences," the war was "one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order and the global peace architecture," Guterres told the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday.



The war must stop immediately and serious peace negotiations must begin, the UN chief urged, adding that he would "never forget" the horrifying images of the atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha.



The economic impact of the war on the rest of the world was also a concern, Guterres said. "We are already seeing some countries move from vulnerability into crisis, and signs of serious social unrest."