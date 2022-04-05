News World Ukraine: War crimes commited in Bucha cannot go unpunished

"This evil simply cannot go unpunished," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii said on Facebook on Monday. "Our intelligence is consistently identifying all invaders and killers," Reznikov wrote, adding that each of them will get what they "deserve" in their own time.

DPA WORLD Published April 05,2022