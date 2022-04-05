TWO MUSLIM CLERICS STABBED AT IRANS IMAM REZA SHRINE

Two Muslim clerics were stabbed at Iran's Imam Reza Shrine on Tuesday, the religious site said in a statement reported by official media.

Amateur video footage showed a man lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the Shiite shrine in Mashhad in northeastern Khorasan province.

The two men "were stabbed with a knife in the courtyard," the statement said, adding that the attacker had been arrested.

"No details are available about the health situation of the two clerics," said state-run IRIB TV.

"The identity of the assailant is under investigation," said the Astan Quds Razavi charitable foundation which manages the shrine.

"With the vigilance of the pilgrims and the efforts of security forces, the assailant was immediately arrested and handed over to the police, and the injured were quickly taken to the hospital."

The attack came two days after the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Iran, a country with a population of 83 million, 90 per cent of whom are Shiite.

Astan Quds Razavi, which controls a large asset portfolio, was managed from 2016 to 2019 by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.







