Russia repeats call on Ukrainian army in Mariupol to capitulate

Russia has again called on Ukrainian forces in the embattled port city of Mariupol to lay down their weapons.



Battalions of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries should be able to safely leave the city for Kyiv-controlled areas through an escape corridor on Tuesday morning, Russian Defence Ministry Major General Mikhail Mizintsev said. "All those who lay down their weapons are guaranteed their lives," he said.



A renewed effort will also be made to evacuate civilians and foreign nationals from the city to safety on Tuesday, he said. In recent days, he said, the Ukrainian side had repeatedly prevented people from being brought out of Mariupol, he said. The information could not be independently verified.



In its evening report, the Russian Defence Ministry said it had destroyed two ammunition depots and a fuel depot as well as two command posts in new attacks.



It also said that pro-Russian separatists had advanced 2 kilometres in the Luhansk region. According to Russia, 90 per cent of the Luhansk region is no longer under Ukrainian control.