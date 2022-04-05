President Erdoğan congratulates Serbian counterpart on winning new term

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on his successful reelection bid.

In a phone call, Erdoğan and Vucic also discussed bilateral ties as well as Russia 's war on Ukraine , according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Congratulating Vucic on his victory in Sunday's election, Erdoğan said he believes that the two countries' friendship will be strengthened further with solidarity and sincerity.

Telling how the entire region was affected in numerous ways by the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan also reiterated that Turkey will continue to do its best to establish peace.

He also pointed to the need to give constructive messages and provide more stability and security to the region in this difficult period.

For his part, Vucic stressed the importance for Serbia and its economic development of good relations with Turkey, as well as for peace and stability in the region.

Vucic, Serbia's president since 2017, also said he hoped that he would soon have the opportunity to exchange views with Erdoğan on strengthening bilateral cooperation, as well as on regional and global issues.

SERBIAN ELECTIONS



The Serbian Republican Election Commission said earlier Monday that nearly 95% of the votes had been counted in the presidential polls.

Vucic was reelected with 58.65% of the vote, easily more than the 50% needed for victory in round one.

In parliamentary elections, Vucic's Together We Can Do Everything coalition is leading with 42.95% of the vote, and is expected to get 120 seats in the 250-seat parliament.

The United for Serbia's Victory won 37 seats and the Socialist Party of Serbia won 32.