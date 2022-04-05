Poland inks contract to buy 250 US-made M1A2 SEP tanks

Poland inked a contract to buy 250 US-m state-of-the-art MA12 SEP main battle tanks amid Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, media reports said Tuesday.

The deal was signed by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak in the presence of US Ambassador to Poland Marek Brzezinski, according to the official Polish News Agency (PAP).

Blaszczak said the contact is part of the government's constant efforts "to deter the aggressor."

"We are all aware of what is happening beyond our eastern border," he said.

The value of the contract is nearly $4.75 billion and includes logistics, a training package, and simulators apart from the 250 tanks, said Blaszczak.

The tanks are expected to be deployed in eastern Poland, PAP noted.

The US Congress last month approved the sale of the tanks, the latest version of the M1A2 Abrams tanks, after getting a green light from the State Department in February.