Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Peru's capital city and main port were under a tight curfew on Tuesday decreed by President Pedro Castillo in response to sometimes violent protests over rising prices of fuel and food.

Major highways and street markets appeared almost deserted, with troops joining police in the streets under terms of a state of emergency that restricts rights to movement and gatherings and against arbitrary searches.

Castillo announced the curfew, which resembled the tightest lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, shortly before midnight.

The decree exempted essential services such as food markets, pharmacies, clinics and trash collection. But there was no bus service.

"It's a shame. We're experiencing a terrible economic situation, brother," said Juan Gutiérrez, a 45-year-old father of four who had been waiting in vain for a bus for more than an hour so he could get to a clothing workshop where he is paid by the piece.

"Do you know what it means to lose a day? We have to work to eat," he added.

Protests over the past week had led to four deaths, highway blockades, the burning of toll stations and small-scale looting.

Castillo said the disturbances had caused "worry among workers, mothers and the population in general" and imposed the curfew to "reestablish peace and internal order."

Defense Minister José Gavidia told journalists Tuesday that the curfew was motivated by intelligence indicating there had been plans for broader violence, especially in central Lima.

Truckers and other transport workers have been protesting and striking over fuel and food prices, blocking some key highways. In response, the government on Sunday temporarily removed a tax that increases the prices of gasoline and diesel by 28% to 30%.

That supposedly brought the price of diesel down to 47 cents a liter — about $1.78 a gallon. But many of the protesters said stations had adopted the lower prices.

Castillo has acknowledged in recent weeks that the country faces and economic crisis that he blamed on the pandemic and the Russian war with Ukraine.

The curfew and state of emergency were sharply criticized by official ombudsman, Walter Gutiérrez, as well as the president of Congress, María Alva, who called it "unacceptable" and said legislators would continue working.