Nearly 18,500 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war so far

Ukraine has said that nearly 18,500 Russian soldiers have been killed in the country as the war enters its 41st day.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the Russian army lost 150 aircraft, 134 helicopters and 676 tanks.

At least 1,858 Russian armored vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 107 rocket launch rocket systems and 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems were destroyed across the war-torn country, it added.

Besides, Russian forces also lost 1,322 vehicles, seven boats and cutters, 76 fuel tanks and 94 drones, the statement said.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, U.S. and UK, among others, implementing tough sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.21 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.