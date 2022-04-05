Hungary risks EU funding cut as Brussels launches procedure

The EU executive on Tuesday launched a never-used procedure against Hungary that could see the Hungarian government stripped of EU funding for flouting democratic standards.

The European Commission "will now send the letter of formal notification to start the conditionality mechanism," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said to applause at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The EU's launching of the mechanism comes just two days after the re-election of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is frequently accused in Brussels of backsliding on democratic norms.