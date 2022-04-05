Germany eases isolation advice for Covid-19 patients as of May 1

In Germany, the official advice for anyone who has Covid-19 has been downgraded to an "urgent recommendation" that they go into quarantine for five days, in a change that takes effect on May 1, following an agreement by federal and state health ministers.



Monday's agreement means people are to be advised to avoid contact with others but will not receive official instructions by the health department.



However, this easing does not apply to those working in health or care settings, who may only end their quarantine once they have tested negative for the virus.



In future, anyone who has been in contact with someone who is infected with Covid-19 is "strongly recommended" to enter a five-day quarantine, the ministers' statement said. Those who are infected and their contacts should test themselves regularly.



The relaxation of quarantine rules is also intended to prevent mass staff absences if infection rates soar, and are based on a proposal by the Health Ministry and Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control.



So far, people have been isolating for 10 days but can exit their quarantine by testing negative for the virus after seven days.