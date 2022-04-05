Fears of ‘liquid aluminum leak’ after factory explosion in China: report

An explosion that took place in a factory in southeastern China may trigger a "liquid aluminum leak," local media reported on Tuesday.

According to daily Global Times, the blast occurred on Sunday in the aluminum factory in the Qingyuan city of Guangdong province, leaving four people dead.

"The explosion may trigger a liquid aluminum leak and relevant departments are now dealing with the accident," it said.

Meanwhile, two people died and four others were missing after a mudslide in the southwestern Yunan province.

Search operations are ongoing, footage released by China's public broadcaster CGTN showed on Tuesday.