EU chief von der Leyen to meet Zelensky in Kyiv this week

Ursula von der Leyen , the president of the European Union 's executive Commission, will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky .

Her spokesman, Eric Mamer, said Tuesday that her trip will come to ahead of a special pledging meeting in Warsaw over the weekend. It is the second high-level trip from EU officials. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Ukraine last week.

The trip will come ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event for refugees and internally displaced people taking place in Warsaw on Saturday.



The donor conference was convened by von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.