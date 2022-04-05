Erdoğan discusses Russia-Ukraine war with Slovenian and Japanese leaders

Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the Russia-Ukraine war on Tuesday with the leaders of Slovenia and Japan in separate telephone calls.

Regional issues and bilateral ties were also among the topics discussed, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Erdoğan told his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor that Turkey continues its efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

He also said Ankara attaches importance to the consolidation of strategic partnership and cooperation with Slovenia.

Stating that the necessity of diversifying energy resources and transporting them through safe routes has been proven once again, Erdoğan said the transfer of resources in the Caspian Basin and Eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey has a strategic nature.

During his talk with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Erdoğan said Turkey is continuing its efforts to reach a cease-fire and open humanitarian corridors.

He also expressed Ankara's desire to activate the two countries' potential for cooperation in energy, food, agriculture, advanced technology, defense and the aerospace industry.













