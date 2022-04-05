Denmark expels 15 Russians after Bucha reports

Denmark is expelling 15 Russian intelligence officials working under diplomatic cover after Germany and France took similar decision against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine .



The officials must leave Denmark within 14 days, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee in Copenhagen. No Russian espionage on Danish soil would be accepted, he said.



The Foreign Ministry said that the expulsions did not mean that it intends to cut diplomatic ties with Moscow. The Russian ambassador and the rest of his embassy staff are not affected by the expulsion.



On Monday, similar decisions were made in Berlin and Paris.



Germany declared 40 Russian diplomats undesirable, which is tantamount to expulsion. France also decided to expel numerous Russian employees with diplomatic status whose activities are contrary to French security interests.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has brought tensions between Western Europe and Russia to their worst point since the Cold War.











