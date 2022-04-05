Blinken: Russia waged deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in Bucha

Russia waged a deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha , and the United States is supporting the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities in their investigation of these acts, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit," Blinken told reporters before departing for Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

"It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities," he said.