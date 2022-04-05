News
At least 11 dead, more than 60 injured in Mykolaiv
Published April 05,2022
A damaged school following a Russian attack occurred at mid March, on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, Ukraine (AP)
At least 11 people have been killed and 62 injured in Russian attacks in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, regional governor Vitaly Kim wrote on Telegram late Monday.
Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych had previously said on Telegram that ten people had been killed and 46 injured.
Senkevych said that houses, hospitals, kindergartens, schools and an orphanage were shot at. Some 120 people left the city on Monday on evacuation buses.
The information could not be independently verified.
Two people died in Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine on Monday, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported, citing the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko.