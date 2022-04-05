Ankara calls for global action to eliminate all forms of discrimination against diasporas

Turkey called Monday for international action to eliminate discrimination against diasporas.

"We call on the international community to take concrete steps to eliminate all forms of discrimination against diasporas," said Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran during an address to the Global Diaspora Summit organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Dublin via video conference.

Noting that Turkey is a strong partner of the IOM in the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration, Kıran said: "We are actively involved in all initiatives to protect the dignity, welfare and human rights of migrants."

He underlined that diaspora communities are facing tougher challenges and that Islamophobia, xenophobia, discrimination and racism are on the rise, especially in Europe, and they pose a threat.

Diaspora communities provide support for the sustainable development of both the host countries and the countries they come from, he said.

Kıran said more than 200 million migrant workers worldwide help their families with their remittances, adding diaspora members act as social, economic and cultural bridges as politicians, entrepreneurs, innovators and opinion leaders in the societies they live in.

"Turkish society is well integrated into the countries they live in and they have become valuable members of the society they live in," he said, noting that Turkey is home to one of the largest diaspora communities of over 5 million.

Providing examples of the achievements of Turkish society, Kıran said that more than 2,600 politicians of Turkish origin assumed political positions in Europe and the U.S. and that eight members of the European Parliament, three ministers and 91 deputies were of Turkish origin.

Also, 100,000 Turkish businesses generate an annual income of €50 billion ($54.8 billion) in Germany, he said.

"The founders of BioNTech, Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, are an important example of the diasporas being a strong driving force for sustainable development.

"We make every effort to strengthen the well-being of the Turkish community abroad," he added.

Regarding Ankara's expectations from European governments on the matter, Kıran said: "We want to see a more open approach to cooperation in meeting the educational and religious needs of the Turkish society."







