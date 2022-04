The United Nations has documented the deaths of 1,480 civilians in Ukraine since Russia's February 24 invasion.



In addition, 2,195 civilians have been injured, UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs envoy Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council, referring to figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).



However, the OHCHR believes that the actual figures are significantly higher due to the high number of unreported cases.