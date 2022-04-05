Alleged atrocities in Ukraine 'not confirmed' by witnesses: Russia

Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia dismissed allegations that Russian troops have carried out atrocities in Ukraine in a speech at the Security Council on Tuesday, saying there was no evidence from witnesses.

Directly addressing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to the council moments earlier, Nebenzia said Moscow places "on your conscience the ungrounded accusations against the Russian military, which are not confirmed by any eye witnesses."

He added that 600,000 people had been brought voluntarily into the country during the conflict in Ukraine, denying Kyiv's claim of mass deportations.

"Now overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, over 600,000 people have been evacuated to Russia, including over 119,000 children," Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

"And we're not talking about any kind of coercion or abduction, as our Western partners like to present this, but rather the voluntary decision by these people as testified by many of these videos that are accessible in social media."