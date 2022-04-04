Ukraine: 2,600 people flee besieged cities

More than 2,600 people were brought to safety from besieged Ukrainian cities on Sunday, authorities in Kiev said.



Of the 2,694 people rescued were almost 1,500 from the Luhansk region in Ukraine's east, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as reported by Ukrayinska Pravda.



She accused the Russian side of violating the agreed ceasefire.



Around 500 people fled from the port cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk in their own cars to Zaporizhzhia, while seven buses accompanied by the Red Cross were able to drive from Mariupol to Manhush. On Friday, the Red Cross had to abandon an evacuation attempt.



Russia again accused Ukraine of failing to cooperate in the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Sunday. The Defence Ministry in Moscow said some 2,000 people had fled Mariupol independently in the last 24 hours.



Moscow and Kiev have been accusing each other of sabotaging the evacuation of residents of Mariupol for weeks.

