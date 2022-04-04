Turkish, Bulgarian presidents discuss bilateral, regional issues

 Contact Us
Published April 04,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral and regional issues with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in a phone call on Monday.

The two leaders spoke about steps to enhance Turkey-Bulgaria relations and regional matters, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan stated they acted determinedly to further advance the deep-rooted relations with the friendly and allied country of Bulgaria in all areas, transportation, trade and defense industry in particular," read the statement.

The Russia-Ukraine war and its regional repercussions also featured in their discussions, it added.

Erdoğan also "conveyed once again his congratulations to President Radev on assuming the presidency for a second term," the statement said.