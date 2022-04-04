Serbian president declares victory in 1st round of elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory Sunday in the country's presidential elections, winning a second term in office.

Vucic was re-elected after winning 59.9% of the vote.

According to unofficial results announced by pollsters Ipsos and Cesid, Vucic secured more than the necessary 50% needed for victory in the first round, while second-placed Zdravko Ponos won 17.7%.

Meanwhile, in parliamentary elections, Vucic's Together We Can Do Everything coalition is leading with 43.6% of the vote based on 68.4% of the counted votes.

Marinika Tepic's United for Serbia's Victory coalition is in second place with 12.8% while Ivica Dacic's Socialist Party of Serbia is in third place with 11.6%.

Vucic's result is considered a historic victory for Serbian politics as he has secured the office twice in a row in the first round of elections.

Serbia held elections Sunday to choose a new president, members of the country's 250-seat parliament and local authorities.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and closed at 8 p.m. (0500GMT to 1800GMT).

Besides the general elections, local elections were also held in 12 municipalities and two cities, including Belgrade.

The Republic Election Commission (REC) said the turnout was 50.82% out of 6,502,307 registered voters by 6.00 p.m.

A total of 126 seats are needed for a majority in the assembly.

Meanwhile, eight candidates competed in the presidential election.

Presidential candidates are required to win more than 50% of the vote for a runoff not to be needed.

In the elections held in 2017, the turnout was 54.36%, or 3,655,365.

Vucic won the previous election with 55.08% of the vote in the first round.

Presidential terms in Serbia are five years.