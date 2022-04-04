Russia starts own inquiry into Ukraine deaths

A Russian law enforcement agency says it has launched its own investigation into allegations that Ukrainian civilians were massacred in suburbs of Kyiv which were held by Russian troops, focusing on what it calls "false information" about Russian forces.

The Investigative Committee claims Ukrainian authorities made the allegations "with the aim of discrediting Russian troops" and that those involved should be investigated over possible breaches of a new Russian law banning what the government deems to be false information about its forces.

Russian law enforcement has launched several investigations since Russian troops entered Ukraine, typically into incidents such as the shelling of areas held by Russia-backed separatists.