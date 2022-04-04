Russia reports shelling more Ukrainian military sites

Russian troops shelled more Ukrainian army positions on Sunday night, including command centres and ammunition and fuel depots, Russian armed forces spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.



Two Buk anti-aircraft system launchers were destroyed, according to Konashenkov.



One of the systems was located in Verkhnyotoretske in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.



Russian air defence also shot down six Ukrainian drones in the south of the country, he claimed, while three Ukrainian helicopters were hit at the Balovne airfield near Mykolaiv.



