PAKISTANS KHAN TO CONTINUE AS PRIME MINISTER FOR THE MOMENT

Pakistan's embattled leader Imran Khan will continue to serve as the country's prime minister until a caretaker premier can be installed, President Arif Alvi's office announced early Monday.



The president's office did not give a timeline for the appointment of a caretaker government or for holding fresh elections.



Alvi dissolved Pakistan's parliament on Sunday minutes after the speaker threw out a no-confidence motion to seek Khan's removal before it even went to a vote in the National Assembly, where Khan's party had already lost its majority.



Most lawyers and experts termed it an unconstitutional move.



Pakistan's Supreme Court is due to rule on the constitutionality of Sunday's events in a hearing on Monday.



Khan, who says the United States is behind efforts to topple his government, has asked opposition leaders to accept elections rather than "being part of a conspiracy for regime change."



The South Asian nuclear power is one of the few democracies among the Muslim-majority nations. Its brief history has been marred by frequent coups by powerful generals.



