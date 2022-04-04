Over 80% of refugees from Ukraine in Germany are women, survey says

About four-fifths of the refugees from the war in Ukraine are women, according to the results of a survey commissioned by Germany's Interior Ministry.



Since the imposition of martial law in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, men between the ages of 18 and 60 were prohibited from leaving the country.



According to the survey, 84% of the people from Ukraine who have sought refuge in Germany are women or girls.



Fifty-eight per cent of the respondents said they had fled together with their children.



Most of the 17% of refugees who registered as unaccompanied are elderly people.



Nearly a quarter of respondents said they were staying with friends, while nearly a fifth said they were staying with relatives.



Another 22% of the respondents said they were living in other private homes. The remaining refugees are living in large group accommodation or hotels, among other places.



According to the data, gathered between March 24-29, just under a third of the refugees expect to be able to return to Ukraine soon.



German police have officially registered 306,836 refugees from Ukraine since the invasion on February 24. The actual number of refugees is probably higher, as there are no fixed controls at the borders and people with Ukrainian passports are allowed to stay in the EU for 90 days without a visa.



