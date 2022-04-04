Orbán claims 'tremendous victory' in Hungarian elections

Hungary's parliamentary elections are pointing to a victory for Viktor Orbán's right-wing nationalist Fidesz party, which appears to have held off a strong challenge by an alliance of six opposition parties.



With 90 per cent of the votes counted, Fidesz was clearly ahead on Sunday evening with 54 per cent of ballots, according to the country's electoral commission. This means Fidesz is likely to have won 135 of the 199 seats in parliament, giving the party another two-thirds majority.



The opposition alliance "Hungary in Unity," led by Péter Márki-Zay, was at 35 per cent and 56 seats.



Orbán, who has been in power for 12 years, claimed victory in comments to supporters Sunday night.



"We have won a tremendous victory," he said. "Such an enormous victory it can be seen from the moon, and certainly from Brussels."



Orbán was alluding to his ongoing conflicts with the European Union. Hungary has been a member of the bloc since 2004.



Márki-Zay meanwhile conceded defeat.



"But we are here to stay, we are standing up for everyone, we are staying on the heels of power," he said.



The "Hungary in Unity" alliance, the first of its kind in Hungary, comprises parties of left, green, liberal and right-wing conservative persuasions, all of whom had been hoping to optimize their chances of defeating Orbán.



Márki-Zay, an independent conservative, had called on citizens to vote out the Orbán government in a Facebook video on Sunday morning.



"Let's vote for a better world, a happy Hungary," he said outside his home in the small south-eastern Hungarian town of Hódmez



