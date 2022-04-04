Next phase of Ukraine war could last 'months or longer:' W.House

The next phase of the war in Ukraine could last for months after Russian forces pulled away from Kyiv in a shift toward the eastern regions, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.

"This next phase could be measured in months or longer," he told reporters.

"Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in Eastern and parts of southern Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters. "Russia has tried to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and it has failed. Now it will attempt to bring parts of the country under its rule."