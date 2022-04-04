New train derailment in DR Congo kills at least eight

At least eight people died when a goods train derailed in the southeast Democratic Republic of Congo, the second accident in the area in a fortnight, a local official said Monday.

The accident occurred in the village of Buyofwe, in Lualaba province, during the night of Saturday to Sunday.

In mid-March, a train came off the tracks in the same village, killing at least 75 people and injuring 125, according to the official toll.

In the latest accident, there are "eight dead and 20 injured", Josue Muyumba, the provincial government's communication official said.

A team led by the provincial health ministry has headed to the site "with medicines, food and other first-aid equipment", he told reporters.

Earlier, Lualaba interior minister Deoda Kapenda had said that seven people had died and 14 were seriously injured.

But he had said the toll could rise because a large number of clandestine passengers were trapped under the upturned wagons.

A local official from the national railway company SNCC said the eight-wagon train was travelling from Tenke, in Lualaba, to Kananga, in the neighbouring province of Kasai-Central.

It left the rails in Buyofwe, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Kolwezi, the provincial capital of Lualaba.

Trains frequently derail in the vast Central African country. There are not enough passenger trains and few negotiable roads, so people needing to cover long distances often travel by freight train.