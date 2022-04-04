Kyiv accuses Russia of 'inhumane' treatment of captured Ukraine soldiers

Kyiv on Monday accused Moscow of mistreating Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Russian army, saying testimonies of released prisoners of war described beatings, intimidation and inhospitable detention conditions.

"Ukrainian soldiers told of the inhumane treatment of them by the Russian side: They were kept in a field, in a pit, in a garage," Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said in a statement distributed on social media, adding some had been "beaten with butts" and "intimidated".