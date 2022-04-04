EU to investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The EU plans to send investigative teams to Ukraine to look into alleged Russian war crimes in Bucha and elsewhere.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced after a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the EU's judicial authority Eurojust and the law enforcement agency Europol are ready to provide support.



This group is to collect evidence and investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity.



Ukraine has accused Russia of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kiev. Von der Leyen was shocked by the atrocities and said "the harrowing images cannot and will not be left unanswered" and that "a global response is necessary."

