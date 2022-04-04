Climate change protesters blockade UK oil facility in latest action

Climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion group said on Monday they had blocked the entrance to an oil facility near London's Heathrow Airport on their fourth day of action.

The group said about 30 protesters had blocked the Esso West oil facility in west London as part of the campaign to force the government to end its reliance on fossil fuels.

The nationwide action by activists from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which began on Friday, is seeking to target oil terminals and refineries across Britain ahead of what they say will be greater disruption in London starting on April 9.

"We're here to say that climate action cannot wait," Andrew Smith from Extinction Rebellion said.

"Right now, governments are choosing to exploit the crisis in Ukraine to hand out oil licences and continue the fossil fuel economy that's destroying us."

On Saturday, police said they had arrested 83 people in 24 hours over blockades at three locations to the east of London.