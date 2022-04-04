Britain believes Mariupol to be key target of Russian invasion

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol appeared to be a "key objective of the Russian invasion."



In a Sunday intelligence update, the MoD said that Mariupol continued "to be subject to intense, indiscriminate strikes," though it added Ukrainian Forces were maintaining "a staunch resistance, retaining control in central areas."



"Mariupol is almost certainly a key objective of the Russian invasion as it will secure a land corridor from Russia to the occupied territory of Crimea," the bulletin said, as it reported ongoing "heavy fighting" in the city.

