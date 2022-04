Bodies of five men found in a basement in Bucha: prosecutor

Bodies of five men tortured and killed by Russian troops were found in a basement of a children's health resort, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said in a statement on Telegram Monday.

"In the basement of one of the children's sanatoriums, police found the bodies of five men with their hands tied," the statement said.

"Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces tortured and killed unarmed civilians", it added.