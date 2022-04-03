Sri Lanka blocks social media amid anti-government protests

Sri Lanka blocked all social media platforms on Sunday amid a 36-hour curfew to prevent anti-government protests against the rising cost of living, fuel shortages and prolonged power cuts.



The Defence Ministry directed the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to temporarily suspend social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, a spokesman said.



Anti-government demonstrations were due to be held on Sunday despite a curfew in place until Monday to prevent the protests.



The developments come after weeks of protests demanding government provision of fuel, gas and food.



Previous protests were organized via social media, and it is unclear how the shutdown will affect turnout.



The 36-hour curfew was strictly enforced throughout the country on Saturday, with 664 people arrested for violations.



On Thursday, a protest outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Mirihana, 14 kilometres south of the capital, turned violent. Clashes between the police and protestors left more than 50 injured and five police and army vehicles destroyed.



The president declared a state of emergency , thereby granting powers to the armed forces to carry out activities usually performed by police.



Sri Lanka has been experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis due to the lack of foreign exchange, prompting the government to seek help of India and China to purchase fuel and essential items.



