Russia confirms airstrikes near Kyiv and Mykolaiv

Russia has confirmed it has carried out several airstrikes on military facilities and fuel depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kyiv and Mykolaiv.



Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that an airbase control centre had been destroyed in Vasylkiv, near Kyiv.



Konashenkov also said that fuel depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv and in the Rivne region in the north-west were attacked with rockets. Earlier, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported several rocket attacks.