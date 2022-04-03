Pakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked

Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.

Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, advised the country's president to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

"I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures.

He called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the country's National Assembly, several local media outlets reported.

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Twitter that according to the country's constitution, new elections will be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

The move came minutes after the deputy speaker of the parliament "rejected" a no-trust motion against the prime minister, terming it "unconstitutional".

"I congratulate the whole nation for this victory. The deputy speaker has rejected the opposition's no-trust motion against the government, which was at the behest of the foreign power," Khan said in a brief address to the nation.

"I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies and call for fresh elections," he said.

"Let the people decide who do they want in power. It's not the authority of the foreign power to decide that," he added.