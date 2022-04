One person died and 14 were injured after a Russian strike on the south Ukraine city of Mykolaiv, the local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram Sunday.

"On the shelling of the city: 14 people were taken to hospital," Kim said, adding that a 15-year-old was among the injured with wounds of "moderate severity" and will be operated on. "One person died, could not be rescued," Kim said. He added that there are dead and wounded in Okachiv, a city on the Black Sea.