Kiev: 11 Ukrainian regional politicians in Russian captivity

More than five weeks after the start of the war in Ukraine, a total of 11 Ukrainian regional politicians are in Russian captivity, officials in Kiev say.



Local politicians from the Kiev, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions are missing, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. Negotiations on a prisoner exchange are under way, Vereshchuk says.



The statement comes after Vereshchuk reported on Friday that 86 Ukrainian servicemen and women had been released from Russian captivity.



Ukrainian officials also reported that the mayor of the village of Motyshyn, Olha Suchenko, and her husband had been found dead in the greater Kiev area. This information could not be independently verified, however.

