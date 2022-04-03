Germany drops most pandemic rules despite pushback from states

Germany dropped most of its regulations to contain the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.



The country's pandemic containment legislation has been amended to include only a few protective measures despite protest from some of the country's 16 federal states.



The states can still impose mask requirements in some settings such as doctors' surgeries, care homes and on public transport and carry out testing in schools.



Masks are still compulsory nationwide on planes and long-distance trains.



Companies, shops and other institutions can decide themselves whether to impose a mask requirement.



German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is among several lawmakers who have recommended continued mask-wearing indoors even if most requirements have been lifted.



According to an Insa survey, 63% of Germans want to continue voluntarily wearing masks while shopping. Meanwhile, 29% said they did not want to.



The country's infection numbers remain high but have been falling for several days.



The Robert Koch Institute for disease control reported 74,053 cases in 24 hours on Sunday. True figures are thought to be even higher as several states do not report data every day and a high number of cases are thought to be going undetected.



Vaccination against the coronavirus is making very slow progress in Germany. On Friday, 36,000 doses were administered. Some 76% of the population has received two doses. According to official data from Saturday, 58.8% have also received a booster vaccination.



