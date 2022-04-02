Zelensky says situation in east of Ukraine remains extremely difficult

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said the military situation in the country's east remained extremely difficult and said Russia was preparing for new strikes in the Donbas region and the city of Kharkiv.

In a video address, he said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.

ZELENSKY: SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA NEED TO BE PRESSED FURTHER

Zelensky said on Friday that sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are working and need to be increased.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelensky also said he would like China, which has not imposed sanctions on Russia, to be on Ukraine's side.







