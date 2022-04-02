Van with tourists crashes into Amsterdam canal

A van with eight tourists and a chauffeur crashed into a canal in Amsterdam.



Passers-by and boat passengers pulled the tourists and their driver out of the water of the Prinsengracht - even before the fire brigade arrived, the broadcaster NOS reported.



One man jumped into the water and opened the door of the vehicle as it slowly sank, according to news agency ANP.



Two of the van passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital. The others initially recovered from the scare at a nearby café.



A fire brigade spokesman said the vehicle probably went over the unsecured edge of the canal during a parking manoeuvre. The vehicle was recovered with the help of a crane.



There was initially no information on the origin of the tourists.