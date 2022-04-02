UKRAINES ZELENSKY WARNS COLLABORATORS IN RUSSIAN-HELD AREAS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned collaborators in Russian-held areas in the south of the country not to take jobs with the occupiers.



In his daily video message, Zelensky said taking responsibility for such collaboration would be "unavoidable."



According to Ukrainian information, Russia is trying to set up pro-Moscow administrations in the occupied areas.



In Russian, Zelensky addressed the parents of the young men in Russia who were drafted into military service there on April 1.



"Protect your children!" he said. Parents ought to do everything to protect their sons from the army. The risk that they might be sent to the war in Ukraine was high. "It's guaranteed death for a lot of very young guys."



The Ukrainian army had recently liberated many occupied towns in the north of the country, Zelensky asserted.



However, he warned residents who had fled against returning to their homeland too quickly. He said more bomb attacks are threatened there, and pointed out that many houses are still mined.





