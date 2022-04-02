Ukraine bans Russian military symbols Z, V

People walk past a dirty truck with painted letters V and, Z that become a symbol of the Russian military, in St. Petersburg, Russia (AP)

The Ukrainian parliament passed a law banning the use of Russian military symbols Z and V .

Russia was recognized as a " terrorist country " under the law passed by parliament's deputies April 1, according to Ukraine's Servant of the People party.

Nikita Poturayev , one of the deputies who prepared the law, argued that propaganda in the act of aggression against Ukraine is completely prohibited.

During the Russia-Ukraine war, Z and V have been seen on Russian tanks and armored vehicles.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the European Union, U.S., and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.











