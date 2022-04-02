Turkey reports over 11,700 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 11,783 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the country's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

The ministry said 41 virus-related fatalities and 13,421 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours, and 242,186 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkiye has administered more than 147 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.78 million people have gotten a first vaccine jab, while over 52.98 million have been immunized twice. The number of booster shots given has exceeded 27.65 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.15 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 490 million cases reported, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.