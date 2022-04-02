Rights activists: More than 200 arrested during protests in Russia

According to civil rights activists, more than 200 people were arrested in Russia during protests against the war in Ukraine.



The organization OVD-Info reported that arrests were made in 17 cities on Saturday.



Most demonstrators were taken into custody in the capital Moscow and in St Petersburg. The civil rights activists published pictures of vigils showing individual demonstrators holding signs such as "No war."



In a park near the Kremlin in Moscow, even people who were merely sitting on benches were taken away.



There was no information about the number of participants on Saturday.



Since the beginning of the Russian war on Ukraine on February 24, there have been more than 15,300 arrests during protests.