Pope says Ukraine war evokes 'dark memories' of past

Pope Francis on Saturday criticized "a few powers" for fuelling conflict in eastern Europe.



Speaking during a visit to Malta where migration and refugees are the main focus, Francis said: "We thought that invasions from other countries, brutal street battles and nuclear threats were dark memories from the distant past."



"But the frosty winds of war, bringing only death, destruction and hatred, have swept over the lives of many" again, he said.







