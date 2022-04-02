Pope Francis for first time implicitly criticises Putin over Russia-Ukraine war

Pope Francis came the closest he has yet to implicitly criticising President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying on Saturday a "potentate" was fomenting conflicts for nationalist interests.

Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a "special military operation" designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

POPE CALLS FOR 'BROAD-BASED' RESPONSE TO MIGRANT CRISES

Pope Francis called for a shared response to the world's migration crises Saturday, at the outset of a two-day trip to Malta.

"The growing migration emergency -- here we can think of the refugees from war-torn Ukraine -- calls for a broad-based and shared response. Some countries cannot respond to the entire problem, while others remain indifferent onlookers," the pope told Maltese dignitaries.








