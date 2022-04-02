 Contact Us
News World Pope Francis for first time implicitly criticises Putin over Russia-Ukraine war

Pope Francis said Saturday he is studying a possible visit to Kyiv and he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a “savage” war. Speaking after his arrival in Malta, he delivered his most pointed and personalized denunciation yet of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published April 02,2022
Pope Francis came the closest he has yet to implicitly criticising President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying on Saturday a "potentate" was fomenting conflicts for nationalist interests.

Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a "special military operation" designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

POPE CALLS FOR 'BROAD-BASED' RESPONSE TO MIGRANT CRISES

Pope Francis called for a shared response to the world's migration crises Saturday, at the outset of a two-day trip to Malta.

"The growing migration emergency -- here we can think of the refugees from war-torn Ukraine -- calls for a broad-based and shared response. Some countries cannot respond to the entire problem, while others remain indifferent onlookers," the pope told Maltese dignitaries.