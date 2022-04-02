Polish prime minister: Russia needs to be hit with 'real sanctions'

Poland's prime minister is pushing for a further tightening of EU sanctions targeting Russia, saying the measures taken so far are not nearly enough.



Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met on Saturday with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola at a reception centre near Warsaw for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.



The conservative nationalist politician remarked that the exchange rate of the Russian rouble had returned to the level it had before the attack on Ukraine, an indication Moscow was escaping punishment.



"This means that all economic measures - microeconomic, macroeconomic, financial, budgetary and monetary - have not worked as some politicians would have liked," Morawiecki said.



Morawiecki said officials in some EU countries were even talking as if relations with Russia could go back to their pre-war standings.



Morawiecki said "there will be no return to normality" as long as Ukraine's sovereignty is threatened and called for "real sanctions" to be imposed on Russia.



At the same time, more money was needed from the EU to support Ukrainian refugees in reception centres, an appeal that was echoed by Metsola during her visit.



Poland is currently home to more than 2.4 million refugees from Ukraine - more than any other country in the European Union.



