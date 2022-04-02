News World Pakistan PM Imran Khan sees American attempt to oust him ahead of no-confidence vote

Pakistan PM Imran Khan sees American attempt to oust him ahead of no-confidence vote

"It is now clear that the conspiracy has foreign links and (we) have given demarche to the American embassy," Pakistan PM Imran Khan [ who is facing a no-confidence vote in parliament that could see him ousted ] said in a statement during an interview with ARY News late Friday.

DPA WORLD Published April 02,2022 Subscribe

Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf burn a representation of U.S flag during an anti U.S protest outside U.S consulate in Lahore [AP]