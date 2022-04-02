News
Pakistan PM Imran Khan sees American attempt to oust him ahead of no-confidence vote
"It is now clear that the conspiracy has foreign links and (we) have given demarche to the American embassy," Pakistan PM Imran Khan [ who is facing a no-confidence vote in parliament that could see him ousted ] said in a statement during an interview with ARY News late Friday.
Published April 02,2022
Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf burn a representation of U.S flag during an anti U.S protest outside U.S consulate in Lahore [AP]
Embattled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally protested to the US embassy over an alleged conspiracy to topple his government.
"It is now clear that the conspiracy has foreign links and (we) have given demarche to the American embassy," Khan, who is facing a no-confidence vote in parliament that could see him ousted, said during interview with ARY News late Friday.
The prime minister, who is facing the biggest challenge of his political career, alleged the United States had been conspiring against him since he visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was getting underway.
In an address to the nation earlier on Friday, Khan said his government was in possession of a diplomatic cable showing "evidence" that a foreign country was conspiring with the help of opposition groups to topple his government for pursuing an independent foreign policy.
Khan came to power in 2018 in elections tainted by allegations the country's powerful military rigged the vote in his favour.
The military is said to have now withdrawn its support, putting his government on shaky ground.
Khan claimed the military establishment was interfering in the political process and wants him out of power, either by resignation, a no-confidence vote or early elections.
Pakistan's parliament is set to vote on a no-confidence motion on Sunday that could see Khan ejected from power.
Khan, in the fourth year of office, has lost the support required to survive the vote after allied groups and several lawmakers from his own party switched to the opposition.
Khan's ouster would mean no prime minister has ever completed a term in Pakistan's 75-year history, marred by frequent coups by powerful generals.